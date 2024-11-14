Quarterback Bryan Scott rejoins Toronto Argonauts at most opportune time

VANCOUVER — Timing is everything for Bryan Scott.

The 29-year-old American rejoined the Toronto Argonauts this week after starter Chad Kelly suffered a leg injury in the club’s 30-28 East Division final win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday. Kelly required surgery and will miss the club’s Grey Cup showdown Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at B.C. Place Stadium.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Scott will be on Toronto’s active roster Sunday as its third quarterback behind starter Nick Arbuckle and backup Cameron Dukes. And being an insurance policy will make Scott eligible for a nice season-ending payday regardless of how the Argos fare Sunday.

Members of the Grey Cup-winning team will receive $16,000 while the runners-up will earn $8,000.

Scott began 2024 with Toronto, dressing for the club’s first nine regular-season games. He completed all five passes he threw in spot duty for 79 yards and a touchdown before being released after the CFL reinstated Kelly.

Kelly, the CFL’s outstanding player last year, was suspended for Toronto’s pre-season and its first nine regular-season games for violating the league’s gender-based violence policy. He was reinstated in August.

After being released by Toronto, Scott joined Winnipeg’s practice roster. He didn’t play any games with the Bombers and was released Sept. 30.

A successful Grey Cup run can be quite lucrative for CFL players. They earn $3,400 for reaching the division semifinal (or securing an automatic bye to the final) and an additional $3,600 for the conference championship contest.

So with a Grey Cup win, players can make a total of $23,000 in playoff money over and above their regular-season stipend. That’s significant for a league whose minimum salary is $70,000.

Even a Grey Cup loss would net a player an additional $15,000 in playoff bonuses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.