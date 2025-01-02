Quickley returns to lineup as Raptors beat Nets 130-113 to end 11-game skid

TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley had a double-double in his return to Toronto’s lineup as the Raptors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 130-113 on Wednesday to snap an 11-game losing skid.

Quickley had 21 points and 15 assists for Toronto (8-26) after missing the last 22 games with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Scottie Barnes also had a double-double for the Raptors, with a game-high 33 points and 13 rebounds. Gradey Dick added 22 points.

Cam Johnson led Brooklyn (12-21) with 24 points. Nic Claxton had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell came off the bench for 22 points and eight assists.

The Nets also lost Noah Clowney (lower back) and Maxwell Lewis (left knee) to injury in the game.

Quickley was hurt in Toronto’s home opener Oct. 23 when he fell hard on his tailbone. He returned from that injury to play on Nov. 9 and 10, but then hurt his elbow.

RJ Barrett (illness) of Mississauga, Ont., was inactive. Veteran forward Bruce Brown (injury management) rested for the second half of the Raptors’ back-to-back.

Takeaways

Toronto: The Raptors continued to make mistakes on both ends of the floor a day after losing to the Boston Celtics by a franchise-worst 54-point deficit. They had 11 turnovers leading to 16 points and gave up 62 points in the paint as centre Jakob Poeltl was often defending the rim alone.

Brooklyn: Russell dominated play whenever he was on the court, but the Nets couldn’t build a lead in the first three quarters. That ended up costing them as Toronto’s offence started to click in the final frame.

Key moment

Brooklyn and Toronto traded the lead through the first three quarters, but a 25-6 Raptors run in the fourth broke the game open, punctuated by Quickley’s 29-foot three-pointer with 4:17 left to play that gave the hosts a 20-point lead.

Key stat

Dick surpassed the 1,000-point milestone during the game, accomplishing the feat in 88 career contests. At 21 years, 42 days old, he is the fourth youngest Raptors to reach that mark behind Tracy McGrady (20 years, 179 days), Scottie Barnes (20 years, 237 days) and Chris Bosh (20 years, 240 days).

Up next

Toronto: The Raptors host the Orlando Magic on Friday in the second game of their three-game homestand.

Brooklyn: The Nets travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2025.