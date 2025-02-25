Quotes marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

OTTAWA — The world marked the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Monday. Here are some quotes:

“Despite the immense pain and devastation that they have endured, the Ukrainian people continue to defend their country with unwavering courage and resilience.

“In these times of global uncertainty, the deep and enduring bonds between our nations are more significant than ever. Let us uphold our shared values of democracy, human rights, respect for national sovereignty and peacebuilding.”

— Governor General Mary Simon

“The invasion was an escalation of a war of aggression, an unequivocal violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an attack against freedom, democracy and international law, including the United Nations Charter.

“When Putin ordered his tanks across the Ukrainian border, he thought Kyiv would quickly fall and the people of Ukraine would surrender. He was wrong. Three years later, Ukraine stands defiant. Ukrainians are valiantly protecting their territory against relentless Russian attacks. Russian aggression has been met with fierce defence and, winter after winter, the Ukrainian flag flies over Kyiv.”

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“Three years ago, our world changed forever. In the early hours of the morning, as Ukrainian families slept peacefully in their homes, Kremlin forces began a horrific full-scale attack on their nation. The months and years that followed have seen countless thousands of Ukrainians killed and injured — not only on the front lines but in once-safe cities.

“As we reflect on the incredible sacrifices that Ukrainians have made in defence of their homeland, we are reminded that — despite everything they have faced in the last eleven years — ‘Ukraine has not yet perished, nor her glory, nor her freedom.'”

— Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

“Ukrainians have defended themselves and their country with courage and love. They are heroically fighting for all of us — for democracy, international law, and a world order based on justice and accountability. Their spirit and resilience in the face of this genocide shine bright.

“(U.S. President Donald) Trump’s incoherent musings and his insults directed at Ukrainian leaders should alarm all of us who believe in democracy, diplomacy and the rules-based international order. His administration’s exclusion of Ukraine and European nations from critical peace negotiations with Russia is nothing short of a betrayal of those values.”

— NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson

“We could see, in the fact that David stood his ground against Goliath for three years, an encouraging sign, but perhaps that would be naive.

“The war is using up many resources from Ukraine as well as its allies. It is draining the lifeblood of a nation that has shown extraordinary heroism, and it is dividing the free world in search of an alternative vision, as Donald Trump’s United States turns its back on its allies, on the values ​​of peace, democracy and justice, and becomes mired in an autocratic and cruel vision of international relations.”

— Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, in French

