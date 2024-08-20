Rail bridge collapses near the US-Canada border

FORT FRANCES, Ont. (AP) — A century-old rail lift bridge near the U.S.-Canada border northeast of Fort Frances, Ontario, has collapsed, and it’s unclear when water traffic will resume along the Rainy River.

No trains were involved, and no one was injured in Wednesday’s collapse, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The cause is under investigation.

Some “biodegradable, non-toxic hydraulic oil” was released, but environmental crews have contained it and are working to recover the fluid, the Canadian National Railway said.

Crews have begun repairs to the structure, which was built in 1908. It’s known as the Rainy River Rail Lift Bridge and the 5 Mile Bridge, and connects to the Port of Thunder Bay.