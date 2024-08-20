Rail bridge collapses near the US-Canada border

August 19, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on August 19, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Rail bridge collapses near the US-Canada border

FORT FRANCES, Ont. (AP) — A century-old rail lift bridge near the U.S.-Canada border northeast of Fort Frances, Ontario, has collapsed, and it’s unclear when water traffic will resume along the Rainy River.

No trains were involved, and no one was injured in Wednesday’s collapse, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The cause is under investigation.

Some “biodegradable, non-toxic hydraulic oil” was released, but environmental crews have contained it and are working to recover the fluid, the Canadian National Railway said.

Crews have begun repairs to the structure, which was built in 1908. It’s known as the Rainy River Rail Lift Bridge and the 5 Mile Bridge, and connects to the Port of Thunder Bay.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canada’s assisted-dying law faces constitutional fight for excluding mental disorder
Ontario News

Canada’s assisted-dying law faces constitutional fight for excluding mental disorder

OTTAWA — A man who says he suffers from chronic and worsening mental health issues is among those launching…