November 1, 2024 at 14 h 32 min
Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press
Randy Bachman to take Bachman-Turner Overdrive on Canadian tour next year

TORONTO — Randy Bachman is taking Bachman-Turner Overdrive on the road — minus Fred Turner.

Bachman announced plans for the Back In Overdrive Tour 2025 on Friday, more than a year after he revealed he was reviving the “Takin’ Care of Business” band.

At the time, Bachman said Turner was on board and would help write and record new music, but a representative for Bachman says Turner is no longer involved, declining to provide further details.

Bachman has been touring under the BTO name in the U.S. this year with his son Tal Bachman, who joined the band upon its revival.

BTO’s Canadian tour will also feature classic rock bands April Wine and Headpins.

The tour is set to begin in Victoria in April and wrap up in Halifax in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.

