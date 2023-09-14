Rangers RHP Scherzer to miss rest of regular season because of strained muscle in shoulder

September 13, 2023 at 21 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season because of a strained muscle in his shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said it was unlikely Scherzer would be able to pitch in the postseason if Texas qualifies.

The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, left Tuesday’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning. The eight-time All-Star allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings, picking up the win in a game that saw the Rangers leapfrog Toronto into an AL wild card position.

Scherzer does not require surgery. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. He finished the season 11-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts for the Mets and Rangers, striking out 174 in 52 2/3 innings.

Texas recalled right-hander Jonathan Hernández from Triple-A Round Rock.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Rangers overcome Scherzer’s early exit to beat Blue Jays 6-3, leapfrog Toronto in wild card

TORONTO (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run, Max Scherzer pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings before…

Rangers’ Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because of triceps spasm
Ontario News

Rangers’ Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because of triceps spasm

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer left Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in…

Grossman homers, Rangers leapfrog Blue Jays in wild-card race with 6-3 win
Ontario News

Grossman homers, Rangers leapfrog Blue Jays in wild-card race with 6-3 win

TORONTO — The offence has gone rather quiet for the Toronto Blue Jays at a most inopportune time. The…