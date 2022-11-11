Raptors Achiuwa has ligament tears in ankle, will wear walking boot for 10 days

November 10, 2022 at 19 h 27 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial ligament tears in his right ankle, and is listed as out indefinitely.

Achiuwa injured the ankle and had to be helped off the court during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 116-109 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors said Thursday that he will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days.

Achiuwa is averaging 8.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20.4 minutes in 12 games this season. He has scored in double figures seven times with two double-doubles.

Toronto is already shorthanded in the frontcourt with star forward Pascal Siakam sidelined with a groin injury.

The Raptors open a three-game road trip on Friday at Oklahoma City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

