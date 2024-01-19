Raptors assign Kira Lewis Jr. to G-League team two days after getting him in trade

TORONTO — Kira Lewis Jr. has been sent down to the G-League by the Raptors two days after he was traded to Toronto.

Lewis was one of the pieces in a deal that sent all-star forward Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Indiana Pacers.

Guard Bruce Brown and forward Jordan Nwora were also traded to Toronto.

Lewis, who was acquired earlier Wednesday by Indiana from New Orleans in a deal that helped make the Siakam trade possible, also went to the Raptors.

Brown, Nwora and Lewis were all available to play in Toronto’s 116-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls last night. Only Brown played in the game, however.

Lewis averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 assists over 15 games with New Orleans this season.

Raptors 905, Toronto’s minor-league affiliate, hosts the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.