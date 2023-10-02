Raptors centre Christian Koloko out indefinitely with respiratory issues

October 2, 2023
The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors centre Christian Koloko is out indefinitely as he continues to deal with ongoing respiratory issues.

The team made the announcement less than an hour before their season-opening media day began on Monday.

“I don’t want to make any further comments on that,” said Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, after describing the issue. “We’re behind him, we want to be with him during every step of the process.”

Koloko will not participate in the Raptors’ training camp in Vancouver. He was in attendance for media day in Toronto but did not take any questions.

The 23-year-old Koloko missed summer league play with the same condition.

Koloko was selected by Toronto in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2022 NBA draft.

He averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game last season. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

