Raptors forward Bruce Brown out several weeks after knee surgery

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors say forward Bruce Brown has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and will be out for several weeks.

The Raptors said in a release Friday that an update on Brown’s condition will be provided when he is re-evaluated in three weeks.

Brown averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 26.0 minutes in 34 games (11 starts) with the Raptors last season.

Toronto acquired Brown from Indiana on Jan. 17 in the trade that sent all-star forward Pascal Siakam to the Pacers.

The 28-year-old Brown has averaged 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 416 career games with Detroit, Brooklyn, Denver, Indiana and Toronto. He won an NBA title with the Nuggets in 2022-23.

The Raptors will hold their media day for the upcoming season Sept. 30 in Toronto before starting training camp Oct. 1 in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.