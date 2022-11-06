Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined with strained adductor muscle

November 6, 2022 at 16 h 22 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined with strained adductor muscle

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday.

Siakam suffered the injury when he slipped during the third quarter of Toronto’s 111-110 loss in Dallas on Friday night. 

The 28-year-old, who had 18 points in 32 minutes against the Mavericks, had to be helped off the court and didn’t return.

Siakam was enjoying a strong start to the season. He’s averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in nine games. 

He has six double-doubles, including two triple-doubles. 

The announcement came hours before Toronto hosted former Raptor DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Raptors 905 add five to coaching staff, including Pascal Siakam’s brother

TORONTO — Some familiar faces are joining the Toronto Raptors' NBA G League affiliate Raptors 905,…

Siakam nets 31 points, 12 boards in Raptors’ 139-109 rout of Atlanta Hawks
Ontario News

Siakam nets 31 points, 12 boards in Raptors’ 139-109 rout of Atlanta Hawks

TORONTO — If the Toronto Raptors raised a few eyebrows listing Scottie Barnes at guard on their training…

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey dominant as Sixers rout Raptors 112-90
Ontario News

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey dominant as Sixers rout Raptors 112-90

TORONTO — The Philadelphia 76ers were ready for the second game of their back-to-back series in Toronto.…