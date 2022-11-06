Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will be sidelined with strained adductor muscle

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is expected to miss at least two weeks with a strained right adductor muscle, the team said Sunday.

Siakam suffered the injury when he slipped during the third quarter of Toronto’s 111-110 loss in Dallas on Friday night.

The 28-year-old, who had 18 points in 32 minutes against the Mavericks, had to be helped off the court and didn’t return.

Siakam was enjoying a strong start to the season. He’s averaging team highs of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in nine games.

He has six double-doubles, including two triple-doubles.

The announcement came hours before Toronto hosted former Raptor DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.