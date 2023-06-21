Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. opts in to final year of contract

June 20, 2023 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on June 20, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. opts in to final year of contract

TORONTO — Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. will opt into the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Trent’s player option for the 2023-24 season is worth US$18.5-million. Reports say the guard and the Raptors are working on an extension.

The 24-year-old Trent averaged 17.4 points a game and shot 36.9 per cent from three-point range in 2022-23.

Those numbers were down from his strong 2021-22 campaign, when he averaged 18.3 points a game and shot 38.3 per cent from three.

Trent played his first two-and-a-half NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before being acquired by the Raptors in a trade that sent Norm Powell to Oregon.

He signed a three-year, $51.8-million contract with the Raptors before the 2021-22 season.

Point guard Fred VanVleet and centre Jakob Poeltl are the Raptors’ remaining key unrestricted free agents.

VanVleet declined his $22.8-million player option earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Gary Trent Jr. leads Raptors past Bucks 121-105 in regular-season finale
Ontario News

Gary Trent Jr. leads Raptors past Bucks 121-105 in regular-season finale

TORONTO — Everything the Toronto Raptors did Sunday was geared toward playoff preparation. Gary Trent…

Ontario News

Trent Jr. scores 23, Raptors beat Bucks 121-105 in finale

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee…

Trent Jr. matches season-high 35 in Raptors’ 113-104 win over Suns
Ontario News

Trent Jr. matches season-high 35 in Raptors’ 113-104 win over Suns

TORONTO — Nick Nurse took a flyer with a 20-minute, rap-on-the-knuckles discourse before his Toronto…