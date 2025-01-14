Raptors guard Quickley misses Golden State game due to left hip soreness

January 13, 2025 at 23 h 44 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley was ruled out of Monday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to left hip soreness.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said Quickley’s hip “flared up” on Monday morning. He expected more details would be available on Tuesday after further evaluation.

Forward Draymond Green (illness) sat out for the Warriors.

Quickley has been limited to just nine games this season.

He returned to the lineup on New Year’s Day after missing 22 games due to a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Quickley, who signed a five-year, US$175-million deal with Toronto last July, is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 assists per game this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.

