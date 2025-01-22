Raptors make early deficit disappear then beat Magic 109-93

TORONTO — After a slow start, RJ Barrett finished with 19 points, while Scottie Barnes was good for 17 more and 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors handle the Orlando Magic 109-93 on Tuesday.

The Raptors’ (11-32) offence heated up for 40 third-quarter points to win their third in four outings. The injury-depleted Magic (23-22) dropped their fourth in a row.

Gradey Dick scored 17 points on the strength of a 10-point third quarter at Scotiabank Arena.

Canadian Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown Jr. enjoyed strong games off the bench with 12 points and 15, respectively.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 26 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 20 and Anthony Black’s 17 points.

Orlando has been decimated by injuries as Franz Wagner (torn right oblique), Jalen Suggs (low back strain), Goga Bitadze (concussion protocol) and Moe Wagner (left knee) remained out.

The Raptors overcame a dismal start that put them behind 10-0 before the game was three minutes old. But the home side kept chipping away.

Barrett’s first field goal of the game, a three-point jumper with 7:58 remaining in the half, pulled the Raptors to within 39-37. But Orlando led 50-45 at the half, only to see the Raptors turn it on for an 85-70 lead after three quarters.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: The Raptors were without defensive specialist Ochai Agbaji (lacerated right hand). Immanuel Quickley (left hip strain) continued to nurse his ailment, while Chris Boucher returned from his illness.

Magic: Caleb Houstan of Mississauga, Ont., and Toronto’s Cory Joseph, a former Raptor, came off the bench for Orlando. Houstan played 26 minutes to Joseph’s 12. Each scored three points.

KEY MOMENT

Raptors point guard Davion Mitchell nailed a driving layup with 6:52 remaining in the third quarter for their first lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

KEY STAT

Orlando entered the game with the lowest point-per-game total among the 30 teams at 104.2, but the Magic have been second-best in points allowed at 104.3 per game.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Raptors: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.