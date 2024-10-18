Raptors point guard Quickley questionable ahead of final pre-season game vs. Nets

TORONTO — Even off the court, Immanuel Quickley is always looking to make an assist.

Quickley was upgraded to questionable by the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, a day before they’re scheduled to play their final game of the pre-season. The 25-year-old guard has missed Toronto’s first four tune-up games with a sprained thumb but stayed busy reviewing film, working out, and doing what he could on the court.

“Just trying to find different ways to get better, different ways to help other guys get better,” Quickley told reporters after practice. “We have a lot of rookies. Every time somebody has to sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ it’s like seven or eight rookies.

“I have an obligation to help seven or eight guys any time I get a chance. So I try to do that.”

Quickley has been a constant presence throughout Raptors training camp and Toronto’s pre-season. He was often seen at OVO Athletic Centre doing drills, always with a cast on his left hand.

“I had like four or five different casts to try out, just trying to find a good one that can protect me,” he said. “Feel pretty good, otherwise.

“I’m just trying to get my wind back and stuff like that, try to get my legs under me.”

Quickley was asked directly if he could play a game with the cast on but he was unsure.

“Still questionable for (Friday), to be honest. But we’ll see,” he said. “See how I feel tomorrow. Went through practice today.”

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said that Quickley has been cleared for all practice and team activities but coaches would be cautious about putting him into Friday’s last pre-season game or resting him until Wednesday’s regular-season home opener.

“We’ll see how he feels (Friday), if he’s going to be available for the game or not,” said Rajakovic. “If he does play, I don’t want to put too much on him and too many minutes.

“We’re going to be smart to build him. It’s one thing to work out with coaches, and a different thing to go in and really compete in NBA games.”

Quickley moved over to point guard after the Raptors acquired him on Dec. 30 in a trade with the New York Knicks. He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 38 games for Toronto in that new role last season.

His performance as a point guard was so impressive that the Raptors re-signed Quickley to a five-year, US$175 million contract on July 8. The deal confirmed that Quickley, all-star forward Scottie Barnes and swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., are considered the team’s future.

“He had a different role on a different team and he came to us in the middle of the season. I think this year (the goal) is for him to stabilize,” said Rajakovic. “He does not have to worry about anything else but getting better on the court and getting better offensively and defensively.

“His mindset is the right one. He understands what he needs to do.”

Toronto visits the Brooklyn Nets on Friday to close out its pre-season. Whether Quickley plays in that exhibition or not, Rajakovic is glad to get in one more game before the regular season begins on Wednesday when the Raptors welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Scotiabank Arena.

“Every game is of huge importance for us,” he said. “We are a very young team. We need all those reps, we need all of those experiences, we need all of those learning moments.

“I’m glad that we’re playing another road game … We need to learn what it takes to play on the road as well.”

Barrett (sprained shoulder), forward Bruce Brown (arthroscopic surgery on right knee) and rookie combo guard Ja’Kobe Walter (sprained shoulder) remain out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.