Raptors president Masai Ujiri says Christian Koloko’s health status is ‘in hands of NBA’

January 19, 2024 at 1 h 12 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Raptors president Masai Ujiri says Christian Koloko’s health status is ‘in hands of NBA’

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Thursday that the health status of former Toronto center Christian Koloko “is in the hands of the NBA.”

Later Thursday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Koloko is suffering from a blood clot issue and has been referred to the league’s Fitness-to-Play panel, preventing him from playing for or practicing with an NBA team.

The 23-year-old Koloko was waived Wednesday after the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to Indiana in exchange for three players.

Koloko has not played this season because of what the Raptors called a “respiratory issue.”

Drafted 33rd overall out of Arizona in 2022, Koloko appeared in 58 games with Toronto last season, making 19 starts.

He averaged 3.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland puts on a show at UFC 297 news conference
Ontario News

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland puts on a show at UFC 297 news conference

TORONTO — As befitting its main attraction, Thursday's UFC 297 news conference was loud and raucous. Middleweight…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,756.73, up…