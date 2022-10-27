Raptors president Ujiri fined US$35k after incident with official in game in Miami

October 26, 2022 at 22 h 59 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined US$35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official.

The incident occurred during Toronto’s 112-109 loss on Saturday in Miami, a heated game that saw Raptors rookie Christian Koloko ejected in the third quarter, and then fined US$15,000.

Miami’s Caleb Martin was also ejected, and then slapped with a one-game suspension after a shove that saw Koloko sail into the first row of the baseline seats.

The Raptors bounced back Monday to beat the Heat 98-90 in Miami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

TMX Group sees third-quarter profit gains as acquisitions drive up revenue
Ontario News

TMX Group sees third-quarter profit gains as acquisitions drive up revenue

TORONTO — TMX Group Inc. saw its revenue and earnings go up in the third quarter of 2022 compared to…

Association of Municipalities of Ontario worries about housing bill impact
Ontario News

Association of Municipalities of Ontario worries about housing bill impact

TORONTO — Ontario municipalities are concerned that parts of the province's new housing legislation…