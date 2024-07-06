Raptors re-sign veteran guard-forward Garrett Temple

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed veteran guard-forward Garrett Temple.

The team did not disclose the length of the contract or the financial terms of it.

Temple was a free agent after spending last season in Toronto where he averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 10.7 minutes in 27 games primarily coming off the bench.

The 38-year-old is set to enter his 15th season in the NBA, with the Raptors being his 12th team. After entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Temple played for Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Washington, Memphis, LA Clippers, Brooklyn, Chicago and New Orleans before coming to Toronto.

The six-foot-five, 190-pound Temple owns career averages of 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 20.5 minutes in 743 contests, with 289 starts.

He also played one season overseas, appearing in 28 games with Novipiù Casale Monferrato in Italy during the 2011-12 campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.