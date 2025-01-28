Raptors sign centre Orlando Robinson to second 10-day contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed Orlando Robinson to a second 10-day contract, the NBA team announced Tuesday.

The six-foot-10, 235-pound centre from Las Vegas appeared in three games with the Raptors during his first 10-day contract with the Raptors.

He averaged 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 11 minutes over that span, which ended in Toronto’s 113-104 win over visiting New Orleans on Monday.

The 24-year-old has posted averages of 2.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 7.5 minutes in 12 games this season with Toronto and Sacramento.

He was waived by the Kings on Jan. 7.

The Raptors (14-32) have won four games in a row and six of their last seven heading into a game Wednesday at Washington.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.

