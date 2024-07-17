Raptors sign Ohio State forward Jamison Battle

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed Ohio State forward Jamison Battle, who is coming off a superb season in the Big Ten.

The 6-foot-7 Battle, a native of Robbinsdale, Minn., averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 31.4 minutes in 35 games as a fifth-year senior at Ohio State last season.

Battle shot .469 (179-of-382) from the field and a career-best .433 (91-of-210) from beyond the arc, which ranked second in the Big Ten and ninth nationally. Battle also led the Big Ten in free-throw percentage at .926 (88-of-95).

Battle played two seasons at George Washington (2019-21) and two at Minnesota (2021-23) before joining Ohio State. He was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team as a freshman at George Washington and set a program record for three-point field goals made with 89.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.