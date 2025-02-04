Raptors swingman Barrett in concussion protocol, ruled out against visiting Knicks

TORONTO — Raptors swingman RJ Barrett is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out of Toronto’s game Tuesday night against visiting New York.

Barrett appeared to hit his head on the floor and was slow to get up after scoring a layup late in Toronto’s 115-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.

He stayed in the game and practised with the team Monday.

Barrett missed most of the pre-season and the first three games of the regular season with a shoulder injury, and five games with an illness in December.

His latest injury will keep him out of a matchup against his former team. The Knick sent Barrett, guard Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick to Toronto for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn midway through last season.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., is averaging 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists over 41 games in his first full season in Toronto.

The Raptors enter Tuesday’s contest with wins in eight of their last 10 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.