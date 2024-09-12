RBC names Katherine Gibson as permanent chief financial officer

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada says Katherine Gibson will take over the role of chief financial officer permanently, effective immediately.

The big Canadian bank had named Gibson as interim chief financial officer in April when it fired Nadine Ahn for allegedly being in an intimate relationship with another employee that led to conflicts of interest.

Ahn, who was chief financial officer, and Ken Mason, the colleague with whom Ahn allegedly had a close personal relationship, have denied the allegations and are suing the bank over claims of wrongful dismissal.

The bank said Gibson joined RBC 22 years ago and has extensive experience leading global teams and major strategic initiatives.

Before being named interim CFO, Gibson was senior vice-president, enterprise finance and controller.

RBC chief executive Dave McKay says Gibson is a respected and experienced leader who brings deep expertise in both business and global enterprise finance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

