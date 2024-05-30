RBC reports Q2 profit up, raises dividend, plans to buy back up to 30 million shares

May 30, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on May 30, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
RBC reports Q2 profit up, raises dividend, plans to buy back up to 30 million shares

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by record earnings in its capital markets business.

The bank said Thursday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, an increase of four cents. It also said it plans to buy back up to 30 million of its shares.

The moves came as RBC said it earned $3.95 billion or $2.74 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $3.68 billion or $2.60 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $14.15 billion, up from $12.45 billion in the same quarter last year. while the bank’s provision for credit losses amounted to $920 million for the quarter, up from $600 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, RBC said it earned $2.92 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.68 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.75 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

During the quarter, RBC completed its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada.

“This historic acquisition, along with our solid results driven by our strong balance sheet, expense control and volume growth across our premium franchises, shows that RBC has the right strategy in place to continue building the bank of the future and our position as a global competitor,” RBC chief executive Dave McKay said in a statement.

RBC said its personal and commercial banking business earned $2.05 billion, up from $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, while its wealth management business earned $769 million, up from $719 million a year ago.

The bank’s insurance business earned $177 million in the second quarter, up from $170 million in the same quarter last year.

RBC’s capital markets business earned $1.26 billion, up from $962 million a year ago, helped by higher merger and acquisition activity, loan syndications, as well as equity and debt origination.

The bank’s corporate support segment reported a loss of $309 million for its latest quarter compared with a loss of $86 million a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Hydro One raises dividend, reports $293M Q1 profit, up from $282M a year earlier
Ontario News

Hydro One raises dividend, reports $293M Q1 profit, up from $282M a year earlier

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit rose…

George Weston reports Q1 profit down on Choice REIT charges, raises dividend
Ontario News

George Weston reports Q1 profit down on Choice REIT charges, raises dividend

TORONTO — George Weston Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit…

Pet Valu reports Q4 profit and sales up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Ontario News

Pet Valu reports Q4 profit and sales up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

MARKHAM, Ont. — Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent as it reported…