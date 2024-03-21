RBC to convert HSBC locations as soon as takeover closes next week

March 21, 2024 at 13 h 50 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
RBC to convert HSBC locations as soon as takeover closes next week

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada is planning to turn its soon-to-be-acquired HSBC Bank Canada properties into RBC locations immediately after taking ownership.

RBC spokesperson Christine Stewart says the bank will begin converting HSBC branches and offices on March 28, the same day its $13.5-billion takeover deal will close, if it clears customary conditions.

Branches and offices being converted into RBC locations will reopen on April 1.

In advance of the conversion, HSBC told its customers their products, services and balances would be automatically migrated over to similar offerings and accounts from RBC.

HSBC customers were also told they will receive new RBC credit cards in March and see their historical banking and credit card statements and documents migrated to RBC accounts. They were encouraged to download investment documents, which they were told may not be available online after the migration.

RBC announced plans to purchase HSBC Bank Canada in November 2022. At the time, HSBC had about 130 branches and 4,200 employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Natalie Spooner breaks 3rd-period tie, Toronto beats Boston 2-1 for 11th straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner broke a third-period tie with her PWHL-best 13th goal to help league-leading…

Tim Hortons celebrates its 60th birthday in 2024. Here’s a timeline of its history
Ontario News

Tim Hortons celebrates its 60th birthday in 2024. Here’s a timeline of its history

TORONTO — Tim Hortons is considered part of the fabric of Canada, but long before the chain became…