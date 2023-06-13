RCMP says trafficking victims in London, Ont., ring held in ‘inhumane conditions’

June 13, 2023 at 18 h 14 min
The Canadian Press
The RCMP says the victims of an alleged human trafficking operation in London, Ont., were held in conditions that “bordered on inhumane.”

The Mounties have said that two suspects in their 40s have been arrested and are facing numerous human trafficking charges that include withholding documents, possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit offences.

They say the months-long investigation involved police forces in southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area.

The RCMP say search warrants were executed at businesses and residences across southwestern Ontario, aimed at dismantling a human trafficking ring that “criminally exploited” victims. 

They say one of the suspects also faces a sexual assault charge. 

Police say the suspects recruited people from abroad to work in Ontario businesses. 

“It is alleged that their travel documents were taken from them, they were paid sub-standard wages, and their living conditions bordered on inhumane,” the RCMP said in a news release. 

“Police have also implemented restraints on associated bank accounts, seized a number of electronic devices, documents, and vehicles as property related to these offences.” 

Police said both suspects are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in London court this week. 

Supt. Kevin McGonigal, the RCMP officer in charge of the investigation, credited those involved and said, “It has been very satisfying to know that we were able to rescue these victims from a horrifying situation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023. 

