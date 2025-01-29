RCMP union recommends better staffing, procurement and collaboration on border

OTTAWA — The union representing RCMP members is calling on Canada and the U.S. to make it easier to buy new technology, boost staffing and improve collaboration to deal with security challenges at the Canada-U.S. border.

In a news release published Tuesday, the National Police Federation says it met with Canadian and U.S. police and public safety unions to talk about illegal migration, drug and firearms smuggling and human trafficking.

The union says that the discussions helped it draft a set of recommendations for the Canadian and U.S. governments.

That includes streamlining the procurement process to buy new technologies and equipment so police can be more nimble in responding to changes in criminal trends.

The union is calling on both countries to either recruit more police or find “innovative ways” to ensure the mental-well being of public safety officers.

Canada unveiled a $1.3-billion, six-year border security plan in December after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs in response to what he called both countries’ failure to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.

Last week, the RCMP deployed two new helicopters to surveil the Canada-U.S. border.

“By fostering stronger ties and adopting a truly collaborative approach, we can create a secure and resilient border that supports public safety and economic stability,” said Brian Sauvé, president and CEO of the National Police Federation.

He said the Canada-U.S. border is “one of the most significant economic and security corridors in the world” and that the union’s members do an “exceptional job” of protecting it with limited resources.

“By working together collaboratively across agencies and borders leveraging the expertise of those on the ground, we can better address these complex challenges,” Sauvé said.

-With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.