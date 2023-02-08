Real Esteli down Brampton Honey Badgers 99-93 in BCLA action

The Canadian Press

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A second-half surge wasn’t enough for the Brampton Honey Badgers as they dropped a 99-93 decision to Real Esteli in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Tuesday. 

The loss dropped the Canadian Elite Basketball League champions to 0-5 in group play. The squad has already been eliminated from quarterfinal contention. 

Jahvon Henry-Blair led the Honey Badgers with 24 points and Elijah Lufile chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds. 

Nicaraguan side Real Esteli got 25 points from Jezreel De Jesus, while Davon Jefferson added 20 points and eight rebounds. 

The Honey Baders came into the third quarter trailing the visitors 58-42 and whittled the deficit to four points with 10 seconds left in the fourth.

Brampton will continue the third window of group play on Thursday, hosting Mexico’s Libertadores de Queretaro.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023. 

