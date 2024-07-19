Recalled plant-based milk brands must rebuild consumer trust by apologizing: marketer

July 19, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A marketing expert says two brands that recently had to recall plant-based milk contaminated with Listeria can come back from the outbreak, but they have to move quickly to regain consumer trust.

David Pullara says both Danone and Walmart should apologize swiftly for the recalled Silk and Great Value products.

The marketing instructor at York University’s Schulich School of Business says the fact that Canada is days into the recall period without hearing a “sorry” means the companies are already behind in rebuilding consumer confidence.

Pullara says the companies should use then-CEO Michael McCain’s approach to Maple Leaf Foods’ 2008 Listeria outbreak as a template. McCain offered a sincere apology, resolved to find out what went wrong and promised not to let it happen again.

Ontario’s health ministry revealed Thursday that the province has seen two deaths linked to plant-based beverages sold under the Danone and Great Value names.

Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia have fallen ill after drinking the products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

