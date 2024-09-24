Red Sox place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list because of a sore shoulder

TORONTO (AP) — Red Sox closer and four-time All-Star Kenley Jansen will miss the final six games of the season after being placed on the 15-day injured list Monday because of a sore right shoulder.

Boston recalled right-hander Chase Shugart from Triple-A Worcester.

Jansen, who turns 37 next week, went 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 27 saves in 31 chances for the Red Sox in 2024, his 15th big league season. He’ll become a free agent following the World Series.

Jansen struck out a batter in a scoreless inning Sunday in the opener of a split doubleheader sweep over Minnesota. Manager Alex Cora said after the second game that Jansen had been sore and was likely to go on the IL.

The NL saves leader with the Dodgers in 2017 and the Braves in 2022, Jansen won a World Series title with Los Angeles in 2020. He pitched for Atlanta in 2022 before signing a two-year contract with Boston before the 2023 season.

Jansen has 447 career saves, the most among active players and the fourth-highest total in MLB history.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb