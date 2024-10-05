Red Wings goalie Jack Campbell enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

TORONTO — Detroit Red Wings goalie Jack Campbell is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league and union announced Sunday.

Campbell will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care from the program.

The 32-year-old from Port Huron, Mich., signed a one-year, US$775,000 contract with the Red Wings in July after previously playing for the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars.

Campbell split last season between the Oilers and the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

He played one pre-season game with Detroit, allowing two goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Under the terms of the program, Campbell can return to the Red Wings for on-ice competition when cleared by administrators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.