Redblacks sign veteran Canadian DB Justin Howell to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian defensive back Justin Howell to a one-year extension, the CFL club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old from Bradford, Ont., had seven defensive tackles and four special teams tackles in 13 games with Ottawa last year.

The Redblacks selected Howell out of Carleton University in the seventh round (55th overall) in the 2018 CFL draft.

Howell has 106 defensive tackles, 31 special teams tackles, five forced fumbles, and a sack in 71 games over six seasons with the Redblacks.

Roughriders release OL Reid, add American OL Kemp

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released offensive lineman Trevor Reid to pursue an NFL opportunity.

Reid was the Riders’ nominee for the CFL’s outstanding rookie award last year after starting in 18 regular-season games and the Western semifinal.

The six-foot-five, 307-pound player from Griffin, Ga., spent 2023 with Philadelphia and Atlanta in the NFL before joining the Riders.

The Riders signed a potential replacement for Reid on Thursday after coming to terms with offensive lineman Brandon Kemp.

The six-foot-seven, 310-pound American spent the last three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He appeared in one game at right tackle last season before ending the season on Hamilton’s practice roster.

Kemp suited up for 10 games in 2023, and one in 2022.

Elks add American receiver Odoms-Dukes

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes to a one-year contract

The 27-year-old had 686 receiving yards and two touchdowns with the Calgary Stampeders in 2023.

The six-foot-three receiver spent the entire 2024 season on the Stampeders’ injured list before being released by the club in December.

