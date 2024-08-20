Reds score four in sixth-inning outburst, roll past Blue Jays 6-3

TORONTO — The Cincinnati Reds were in a foul mood as they cooled off an effective Kevin Gausman of late to knock out the Toronto Blue Jays early in Monday’s opener of their three-game series.

In their 6-3 victory, the Reds (61-64) pushed Gausman deep into counts by fouling off 25 of his 100 pitches to end Gausman’s evening after facing two batters in the sixth inning.

“It seemed like they fouled off half of his pitches,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

“Sporadic command,” was how Gausman described his outing. “They did a good job of making me work. Having long at-bats and swinging at good pitches and fouling off good pitches.”

Foul balls can be a good sign for pitchers. But not this time.

“It usually means a good thing as a pitcher, that they can’t put the ball in play,” Gausman said. “At the same time, it’s frustrating. You’re trying to get guys out in four pitchers or less. That’s kind of the mentality.

“So, yeah, long at-bats, a lot of three and two counts, a lot of walks and so on can be frustrating.”

Gausman had five wins in his last five decisions before facing the Reds.

To start the sixth inning, Gausman struck out Tyler Stevenson, but he reached first on a passed ball from catcher Alejandro Kirk. Then TJ Friedl, who homered in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2, delivered a single.

Friedl’s second of three hits ended Gausman’s outing. In came reliever Ryan Burr, who surrendered three doubles to right-centre field in the first four batters he faced.

Spencer Steer’s run-scoring double spearheaded a four-run, sixth-inning outburst.

With the game tied 2-2, Steer knocked in the go-ahead run. Ty France followed with a two-run double to the same spot, and France scored on Jake Fraley’s two-bagger to the same power alley.

In Gausman’s five-plus innings, he surrendered four runs on five hits, two walks with five strikeouts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s first-inning 430-foot blast into the second deck in left field was his 26th of the season, 13th in the past seven weeks, and it pushed Toronto in front.

Former Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal scored the tying run in the third. After receiving a nice ovation from the 25,603 at Rogers Centre — one of the smallest home crowds of the season — he doubled into the left-field corner, moved to third on a Gausman balk and scored on Elly De La Cruz’s sacrifice fly.

Toronto pulled back ahead in the bottom of the inning. George Springer doubled with one out, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Daulton Varsho’s single with the infield drawn in.

Julian Aguiar, 23, lasted four innings in his MLB debut. He gave way to Tony Santillan (1-1), who retired the four batters he faced.

The Blue Jays only had two hits — an Addison Barger double in the seventh and an Ernie Clement homer in the ninth — in the final six innings.

BASSITT’S BLAME GAME

Veteran pitcher Chris Bassitt pinned the Blue Jays’ struggles on an absent backup plan after their pursuit of free-agent Shoei Ohtani failed, and he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We put 700-million-dollars into Shohei Ohtani’s basket and didn’t get him,” Bassitt told the Chris Rose Rotation podcast on Monday. “That was the reality, and I think we really didn’t have a pivot to another elite player.

“In today’s baseball, you need three or four superstars. Look at the really good teams. They are not doing it with one superstar.”

FRANCIS FLATTERY

Toronto starter Bowden Francis (6-3) was named the American League player-of-the-week for winning his two starts last week. He struck out 15 and allowed only four hits in his 14 innings.

TAKING A TIGER

Toronto claimed left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and sent him to triple-A Buffalo. They moved pitcher Alek Manoah (injured elbow) to the 60-day IL.

ON DECK

Jose Berrios (11-9) will start for the Blue Jays in the middle game of their three-game set against the Reds. Carson Spiers (4-4) will start for Cincinnati.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.