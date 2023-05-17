Remains found in car submerged in Lake Ontario belong to man missing since 1983: OPP

May 17, 2023 at 16 h 19 min
The Canadian Press
AMHERSTVIEW, Ont. — Police in Ontario say they have confirmed the human remains found inside a car in Lake Ontario earlier this year are of a former prison guard who was reported missing four decades ago.

Investigators say the Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were pulling a vehicle out of the lake in January when they found another car nearby that had human remains inside.

They say they have established that the remains belong to David Hannah who was reporting missing in 1983, aged 36.

In 2011, police said they believed a man named David Hannah who had gone missing around the same time was murdered and announced a $50,000 reward for information that led to his killer.

Police said that year Hannah was employed at a maximum-security prison, the Millhaven Federal Institution, in Bath, Ont., and had gone missing along with his blue 1969 Oldsmobile Delta 88.

Hannah was from Amherstview, Ontario, a township located on the north shore of Lake Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.

