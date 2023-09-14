Renovation change allows Toronto Rock to stay put this upcoming season

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The Toronto Rock won’t be booted out of their home arena during the upcoming season because of renovations.

The National Lacrosse League club announced Thursday it will play the entire 2023-24 season in Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre because of a shift in renovation timelines.

The Rock moved to Hamilton for the 2020-21 season with the intention of making it their permanent home after more than 20 years Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The team will temporarily relocate to Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., for the 2024-25 campaign while Hamilton’s venue is renovated, and will return once the project is complete.

“We can’t wait for the renovations to begin, but at the same time it will be nice to play the entire season, uninterrupted, at home at FirstOntario Centre,” Rock owner, president and general manager Jamie Dawick said Thursday in a statement.

“Navigating the twists and turns of a project of this magnitude are never easy, but those things are out of our control.

“We’re happy to give our fans some stability this season and continue to roll out a high-quality, competitive product on the floor, alongside an exciting and engaging sports entertainment experience for our fans.”

The NLL season starts in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.