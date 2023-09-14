Renovation change allows Toronto Rock to stay put this upcoming season

September 14, 2023 at 15 h 30 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Renovation change allows Toronto Rock to stay put this upcoming season

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The Toronto Rock won’t be booted out of their home arena during the upcoming season because of renovations.

The National Lacrosse League club announced Thursday it will play the entire 2023-24 season in Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre because of a shift in renovation timelines.

The Rock moved to Hamilton for the 2020-21 season with the intention of making it their permanent home after more than 20 years Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The team will temporarily relocate to Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., for the 2024-25 campaign while Hamilton’s venue is renovated, and will return once the project is complete.

“We can’t wait for the renovations to begin, but at the same time it will be nice to play the entire season, uninterrupted, at home at FirstOntario Centre,” Rock owner, president and general manager Jamie Dawick said Thursday in a statement.

“Navigating the twists and turns of a project of this magnitude are never easy, but those things are out of our control.  

“We’re happy to give our fans some stability this season and continue to roll out a high-quality, competitive product on the floor, alongside an exciting and engaging sports entertainment experience for our fans.”

The NLL season starts in December.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Blue Jays unveil new Rogers Centre renovation plans for 100 level
Ontario News

Toronto Blue Jays unveil new Rogers Centre renovation plans for 100 level

TORONTO — A new look at Rogers Centre will give fans in the 100 level a new view. The Toronto Blue…

Rogers Centre renovations wow Toronto Blue Jays fans at home opener
Ontario News

Rogers Centre renovations wow Toronto Blue Jays fans at home opener

TORONTO — Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because…

‘It is not right’: Some Toronto tenants go on rent strike to protest increases
Ontario News

‘It is not right’: Some Toronto tenants go on rent strike to protest increases

Beverley Henry paid $900 a month in rent when she first moved into her one-bedroom Toronto apartment…