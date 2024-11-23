Report of razor blade found in child’s Halloween candy is ‘unfounded’: OPP

November 22, 2024 at 21 h 02 min
The Canadian Press
Provincial police say they have concluded there’s no merit to a report of a razor blade found in a child’s Halloween candy in Cochrane, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police were called on Halloween night about a tampered mini chocolate bar containing a blade.

At the time, the OPP said the child got the candy bar while out trick-or-treating.

Police now say that report was “unfounded” and that there’s no risk to public safety.

They did not release any other details.

Police say they still encourage people to remain cautious and protect the safety of children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

