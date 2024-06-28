Reports: Immanuel Quickley signs five-year, US$175 million deal to stay with Raptors

TORONTO — Immanuel Quickley will sign a five-year contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors, according to multiple reports.

Quickley intends to ink the US$175 million contract when free agency officially opens on Sunday.

The deal cements the 25-year-old point guard’s status as an integral part of the Raptors’ young core.

He was acquired as part of a blockbuster deal with the New York Knicks on Dec. 30.

Quickley and RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., were sent to Toronto for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

He averaged 17 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on the season between the Knicks and Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.