Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by “well-organized” fraudsters climbs to 190

November 15, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 42 min on November 15, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by “well-organized” fraudsters climbs to 190

TORONTO — Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by “well-organized” fraudsters.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped off this year trying to see the artist has now climbed to 190.

Spokesperson Lisanne Roy Beauchamp says most victims are solicited through compromised accounts of someone they knew.

Victims believe they are buying the tickets from someone they trust, and are asked to send e-transfers for fake tickets.

Beauchamp says the use of compromised accounts indicates a higher level of sophistication by the fraudsters.

Swift kicked off the Canadian leg of her tour on Thursday, and many fans The Canadian Press spoke to are in town without having yet secured tickets.

If offered tickets online by a friend or colleague, the fraud centre has previously suggested reaching out to the prospective seller on a different platform, for instance by text message or phone call.

“The use of compromised accounts is concerning since it indicates a higher level of sophistication by the fraudsters,” Beauchamp said by email this week. “Moreover, our data shows that e-transfers is the primary payment method.”

-With files from Nicole Thompson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian men start climb back up rugby sevens ladder later this month at RAN Sevens
Ontario News

Canadian men start climb back up rugby sevens ladder later this month at RAN Sevens

Canada looks to take the first step back up the rugby sevens ladder when it competes in the Rugby Americas…