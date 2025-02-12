Reports: Raptors sign newly acquired Ingram to three-year, $120-million extension

February 11, 2025 at 21 h 10 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed Brandon Ingram to a three-year, US$120-million contract extension, according to multiple media reports.

ESPN, which first reported the signing, says the deal includes a player option for 2027-28.

The Raptors acquired Ingram last week before the NBA’s trade deadline in a trade that sent a 2026 first-round pick from Indiana, their own 2031 second-round pick and veterans Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to New Orleans.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said at the time that talks were underway to sign Ingram, who was slated to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Ingram has yet to suit up for the Raptors as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain sustained in early December. He has appeared in just 18 games this season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

Ingram was an all-star and won the NBA’s most improved player award in the 2019-20 season when he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 62 games.

The Raptors will introduce Ingram at a press conference before Wednesday’s home game against the Cavaliers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

