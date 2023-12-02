Resident of central Ontario long-term care home died by homicide, police allege

December 2, 2023 at 18 h 45 min
The Canadian Press
ORILLIA, Ont. — Police say a man who lived at a central Ontario long-term care home has died after an alleged homicide at the facility. 

Provincial police say they were called to the unspecified home on Nov. 13 after receiving reports of a serious assault involving two residents. 

They said at the time an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident. 

Police issued a news release on Saturday saying Kevin Elmes died on Nov. 24 due to injuries sustained during the original assault, but did not say whether he was the person hospitalized.

No charges have yet been laid, and police say they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Officers with the OPP’s Orillia detachment are now leading the ongoing homicide investigation. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023.

