Responsible Gambling Council offers Super Bowl bettors tips before the big game

TORONTO — A survey conducted by Leger for the Responsible Gambling Council and released Tuesday shows 63 per cent of Ontarians plan to watch the Kansas City Chiefs chase a record third straight NFL title in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. What’s more, 48 per cent of respondents said they would place a wager on the contest.

Among the tips from the RGC for safer sports betting:

_ Be mindful of the illusion of control. Even with sports expertise, winning is not guaranteed and understanding the game, players or stats won’t boost one’s chances of predicting a random outcome.

_ Understand that time spent and knowledge gained won’t help someone “beat the odds.”

_ Plan before betting. Establish pre-set betting limits and stay within budget.

_ Gamble with money one can afford to lose. Never borrow funds or use capital intended for necessities.

_ Never chase losses by trying to win back what’s been lost.

_ Limit alcohol, cannabis, and/or other substance intake.

_ Don’t wager if upset or stressed.

_ Take sports betting as entertainment and not a means to make money

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 4, 2025.