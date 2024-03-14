Retailer Harry Rosen to spend $50 million on overhaul over next five years

March 14, 2024 at 12 h 23 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Retailer Harry Rosen to spend $50 million on overhaul over next five years

TORONTO — Luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen says it will invest $50 million over the next five years to relocate its flagship store and transform several others.

The company says its flagship store in Toronto will take over three floors on Cumberland Street, less than 200 metres from the brand’s current Bloor Street store.

The new flagship will open by spring 2026 and include a patio overlooking the Village of Yorkville Park, a client lounge, an espresso bar and valet parking on weekends.

Harry Rosen says it will also renovate its West Edmonton Mall location this year and open a store in Vancouver’s Oakridge Park development.

The company founded in 1954 has 19 stores across Canada and an e-commerce business.

In recent years it launched a new online outlet called Final Cut by Harry Rosen and built Herringbone, an in-store associate selling tool that has driven 10 per cent of its online business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Matt Johnson says he made ‘BlackBerry’ to get funding for a Nirvanna the Band movie
Ontario News

Matt Johnson says he made ‘BlackBerry’ to get funding for a Nirvanna the Band movie

TORONTO — Matt Johnson has been riding a wave of accolades for his dark comedy "BlackBerry," which…

Scraps, Stickwork and Star Power: A look back at the first official NHL all-star game
Ontario News

Scraps, Stickwork and Star Power: A look back at the first official NHL all-star game

TORONTO — Forget floating in the neutral zone, superfluous showboating, and the shinny-style nonchalance…