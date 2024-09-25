Richmond Hill man charged with second-degree-murder in death of his mother

The Canadian Press
York Regional Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree-murder in the death of his mother.

Police say officers responded to a welfare check call at a Richmond Hill residence in the area of Gracedale Drive and Shaftsbury Avenue on Saturday morning, just before 8:30 a.m..

Officers say they located a 60-year-old woman dead inside the home.

York Regional Police Constable Lisa Moskaluk says the cause of death was blunt force trauma and the Richmond Hill man was arrested later on Saturday, following a search.

Moskaluk says the relationship between the deceased and suspect is mother and son.

Police are not looking for any other suspects in the case and are asking anyone with video surveillance footage in the area to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 26, 2024.

