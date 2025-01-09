Rick Campbell returns to Ottawa Redblacks as special-teams co-ordinator

January 9, 2025 at 16 h 13 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Rick Campbell returns to Ottawa Redblacks as special-teams co-ordinator

OTTAWA — Rick Campbell is back with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Campbell was named Ottawa’s special-teams co-ordinator Thursday. He served as the Redblacks first head coach from 2014-19, leading the franchise to a Grey Cup title in 2016 after being named the CFL’s coach of the year the previous season.

Campbell, 54, spent the last four years with the B.C. Lions as head coach/co-general manager. He has compiled an 82-92-2 regular-season record as a CFL head coach.

A native of Spokane, Wash., Campbell has also served as an assistant with Edmonton, Winnipeg and Calgary. He has been a part of three Grey Cup-winning teams.

Campbell’s father, Hugh, led Edmonton to six straight Grey Cup appearances (1977-82) as head coach, winning the last five. Hugh Campbell spent 33 seasons in the CFL as a player, coach, GM, president and CEO and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

When Rick Campbell won the Annis Stukus Trophy as the CFL’s coach of the year, it marked the first time in league history that a father and son had claimed the honour. Hugh Campbell recorded the accomplishment in 1979.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Longtime Liberal MP, cabinet minister Gudie Hutchings not running in next election
Ontario News

Longtime Liberal MP, cabinet minister Gudie Hutchings not running in next election

OTTAWA — Newfoundland MP Gudie Hutchings says she's not planning to run in the next federal election. Hutchings,…