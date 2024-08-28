Riders’ Harris, Bombers’ Ford earn CFL monthly honour roll awards

TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris and cornerback Tyrell Ford of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were named the top offensive and defensive players Wednesday in the CFL’s monthly honour roll.

Harris earned a grade of 90.9 in two of Saskatchewan’s four games in August. He completed 49-of-68 passes (72.1 per cent) for 545 yards and three TDs.

Ford received a grade of 90.6 over three games with Winnipeg. The native of Niagara Falls, Ont., appeared in 132 total defensive snaps and recorded two tackles, a special-teams tackle, two pass knockdowns and two interceptions.

Ford had a grade of 90.7 on 91 coverage snaps.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

The Edmonton Elks offensive line earned a top grade of 73.5 over the club’s four games (3-1). Its top performers were Martez Ivey (77.1), Brett Boyko (74.7) and Shane Richards (69.7) while Ivey also had the best individual grading.

The other top performers included Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira (83.1), Edmonton receiver Tevin Jones (77.4), Toronto defensive lineman Ralph Holley (88.2), Ottawa linebacker Frankie Griffin (70.8), Toronto returner Deonta McMahon (84.4), Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo (93.4) and Lions special-teams player David Mackie (92.0).

