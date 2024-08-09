RioCan earnings rise to $122.4 million in second quarter

August 8, 2024 at 22 h 17 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
RioCan earnings rise to $122.4 million in second quarter

TORONTO — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says its net income for the second quarter was $122.4 million, up from $112.0 million during the same quarter last year.

RioCan says its revenues totalled $292.2 million, up from $276.1 million a year earlier.

President and CEO Jonathan Gitlin says the company saw “record-breaking leasing spreads” as it strategically selected tenants and achieved higher rents.

With RioCan launching the Wellington Market at its downtown Toronto flagship development, The Well, Gitlin says the asset is delivering new income to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and bolster its growth trajectory.

The company says it’s done constructing the suites at FourFifty The Well, and more than three-quarters of the units are leased with rents in line with expectations.

It says high foot traffic at the flagship property is exceeding expectations, especially after the official opening of Wellington Market during the quarter, and 97 per cent of the commercial space at The Well is leased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:REI.UN)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Sleep Country earnings rise as direct-to-consumer brands help buffer softer spending
Ontario News

Sleep Country earnings rise as direct-to-consumer brands help buffer softer spending

TORONTO — Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. says it earned $15.8 million in its second quarter, up…