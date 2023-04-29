Ritual to add consumer fee to orders placed on platform starting May 1

TORONTO — Ritual is going to begin charging consumers a fee for every order they place on the food pickup platform.

The Toronto-based technology company says users will be charged between 15 and 99 cents for orders under $30 and $1.99 for orders above $30 starting May 1.

In an email to users, Ritual says it is introducing the fees because many restaurants have resorted to marking up their menu prices on third-party ordering apps to offset costs.

It says the fees will help restaurants offset their financial burdens so they can keep offering lower prices.

Ritual allows restaurants to set their own prices and says customers have infrequently reported instances of price markups.

The email it sent customers promised to credit users the difference for any instances where items they purchased on Ritual cost more than the price displayed at the restaurant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.