Roads reopen around Ontario legislature, police had anticipated protest

Toronto police are reopening roads that were closed around Ontario’s legislature in anticipation of a planned protest today.

The roads had been blocked off by police vehicles and municipal garbage trucks after police said they received a tip on Monday indicating a planned convoy of an unknown number of vehicles was set to block roads and infrastructure.

They had not said when the convoy was expected to arrive or how long the anticipated protest would last.

Police now say they are reopening the roads and will continue to monitor the situation.

Toronto police Insp. Suzanne Redman had said earlier today that the roads had been closed to ensure emergency routes were kept clear and local residents were not affected by the planned protest.

She had said there was no indication of a threat to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.