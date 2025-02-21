Rogers cutting ‘small percentage’ of customer service employees

February 20, 2025 at 21 h 42 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. says it has laid off employees from its customer service department amid a shift in customer habits.

The Toronto-based company says the cuts affect “a small percentage of roles in our customer service team,” however it declined to clarify how many employees were let go.

It says the majority of positions affected are based in Ontario.

Spokesman Zac Carreiro says Rogers is investing in digital tools and self-serve options that help customers “find what they’re looking for faster,” noting this reflects evolving customer habits.

He says those investments have reduced interactions with Rogers’ customer care chat team by 20 per cent over the past year.

Rogers, which has previously touted having its customer service team based entirely in Canada, also offers support through virtual assistant tools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

