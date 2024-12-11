Rogers launches battery-powered home internet backup device

December 10, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 42 min on December 10, 2024
The Canadian Press
Rogers launches battery-powered home internet backup device

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. is launching what it calls Canada’s first home internet backup solution, saying it will allow customers to stay connected when there is a power or network outage.

The company says the new product relies on a rechargeable battery that carries up to four hours of power.

Once installed, a home internet network will automatically switch to the backup connection if there’s an outage, keeping a customer online without interruption.

Rogers says the device is available for customers in B.C. and it plans to roll it out to the rest of the country in February.

Its website says customers can pre-order the device for $15 per month when they sign up for Rogers Xfinity Internet.

Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri says the launch “builds on our best internet experience to deliver a product that supports Canadians during the unexpected.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.

