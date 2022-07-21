Rogers names new chief technology officer just weeks after massive outage

July 21, 2022 at 15 h 01 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. has a new chief technology officer just weeks after a service outage that crippled the company’s networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.

In a statement, Rogers confirmed that Jorge Fernandes will be stepping down from his role as chief technology and information officer, effective immediately.

The telecom giant says Ron McKenzie will replace Fernandes.

McKenzie has extensive experience in the telecom industry, including in technical operations with Rogers and was previously president of Rogers for Business.

He also spent 10 years at Shaw Communications Inc.

The change comes after the company pledged to make investments to avoid a repeat of the network outage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:SJR.B)

